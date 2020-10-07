Jack Daniel's appoints Chris Fletcher as master distiller

Jack Daniel’s has announced that Chris Fletcher will take over from the outgoing Jeff Arnett as master distiller of the Tennessee whiskey brand.

Fletcher began working for Jack Daniel’s as a part-time tour guide while studying for a chemistry degree in 2001.

He took on a full-time role as a chemist at brand owner Brown-Forman’s research and development department in 2003. He has served as assistant master distiller at Jack Daniel’s for the past six years.

Fletcher’s grandfather, Frank Bobo, held the role of master distiller from 1966 to his retirement in 1989. He will replace Arnett, who is leaving after a 12-year stint at master distiller.

Fletcher said: “It’s an honor to be named master distiller here at Jack Daniel’s and join a line of folks who’ve made the best whiskey in the world.

“Over the last 17 years, I’ve been able to learn and work alongside so many talented whiskey makers, and I am very grateful for the mentors I've had, including Jeff Arnett, who taught me so much.

“Our distillery and team here in Lynchburg are the best in the business, and I cannot wait to continue to work with them crafting the world’s favorite Tennessee whiskey.”

Fletcher was born and raised in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and lives there with his wife, Ashley, and three-month old son, Payne Thomas.

Larry Combs, senior vice president and general manager at the distillery, said: “For the past six years, Chris has been right there and involved in every major distillery innovation, product and enhanced production process while ensuring our Tennessee Whiskey is of the highest character and quality.

“Chris has whiskey making in his blood, but he also has this incredible and unique combination of knowledge, expertise and creativity that will position us well into the future.

“Folks like Chris don’t come along every day, and backed by our tremendous senior leadership team, I have no doubt that he will flourish in this new role.”