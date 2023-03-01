Bushmills releases 33-year-old port cask travel retail exclusive

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has unveiled the tenth and final release from its current Causeway Collection, a 33 Year Old Port Cask, to be sold exclusively in World Duty-Free’s stores at Heathrow Airport.

The oldest expression ever released from The Old Bushmills Distillery, only 690 bottles of the cask finished, cask strength (53.3% abv), non chill-filtered Irish single malt will be available.

Alex Thomas, Bushmills master blender, said: “It is truly a privilege to work with such rare whiskeys in The Causeway Collection. They are the fruits of over 400 years of Bushmills whiskey-making tradition, each expertly created and nurtured over decades.

“We are proud to build on the growing legacy of The Causeway Collection and excited to share our 33 Year Old Port Cask with whiskey fans travelling through Heathrow from all corners of the globe,” Thomas added.

Filled on 19 April 1989, this rare bottling has spent 33 years maturing in fortified wine casks from northern Portugal.

The Causeway Collection features 10 expressions across seven global markets, travel retail, Ireland, the UK, France, Germany, Australia and Poland.

The expression will be available to purchase in World Duty Free stores across all terminals at Heathrow Airport for an rsp of £1,245 and in World Duty Free’s specialist World of Whiskies stores at Heathrow.