Bushmills unveils The Causeway Collection 2021

Irish whiskey producer Bushmills has unveiled a collection of 12 rare single malts aged in a variety of casks.

It is the second annual release within The Causeway Collection, which is inspired by the Giant’s Causeway rock formation in Co. Antrim

The Bushmills distillery is located a stone’s throw away from the Giant’s Causeway, and it has inspired the company’s master distillers for centuries.

The Causeway Collection was launched to great fanfare last year, and Bushmills has now returned to the market with another exciting collection of rare bottlings.

The 2021 collection includes a number of firsts for Bushmills: a 2011 Sauternes cask finish, a 10 Year Old cuvée cask finish and a 2008 Jupille cask finish, as well as a 32 Year Old Port cask, one of the oldest expressions ever released by Bushmills.

This year’s collection will be launched in eight markets: the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Nordics, and the global travel retail channel.

Master distiller Colum Egan said: “All the whiskeys used in The Causeway Collection have been expertly created and cared for by craftsmen steeped in a unique whiskey-making tradition passed from generation to generation for more than 400 years here at The Old Bushmills Distillery.

“The Causeway Collection celebrates our extremely rare and unique cask finishes, our passion for single malts and honours our rich heritage.

“It’s a privilege to work with such rare liquid, these special cask-finished whiskeys really are our greatest treasures.

“We were delighted with how the Bushmills Causeway Collection was received globally in 2020, with some even selling out in minutes – and we can’t wait to share this year’s Collection with the world.”

The Bushmills 2021 Causeway Collection whiskeys vary in age from 9 to 32 years old. They are all non-chill filtered and they are priced from €55 to €950 rrp.