Chivas Brothers Unveils 2020 Distillery Reserve Collection

05 November, 2020
By Martin Green

Chivas Brothers has released a single malt collection featuring 48 single cask expressions from across its 13 Scotch whisky distilleries.

This collection of rare Speyside malts includes small-batch releases from The Glenlivet, Strathisla, Aberlour and Scapa.

At the heart of the collection sits a range of ten single cask editions from The Glenlivet, starting with an 8 Year Old matured in a first fill barrel (55.5% abv) and going up to a 25 Year Old Second Fill Butt expression (56% abv).

For the first time, some of these releases are available for collectors to purchase from The Glenlivet website, offering fans from the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Denmark an opportunity to try them despite current travel restrictions.

The wider collection includes three rare expressions from Dalmunach, along with various releases from Aberlour and Scapa, plus Allt A' Bhainne, Braeval, Caperdonich, Glen Keith, Glentauchers, Longmorn, Miltonduf, Strathisla and Tormore

Miriam Eceolaza, marketing director for single malts at Chivas Brothers, said:  “Our distilleries are the beating heart of Chivas Brothers and the Distillery Reserve Collection celebrates the heritage, innovation and style that make each one unique.

“This one-of-a-kind collection has been hand-selected to showcase the breadth of character and bold flavours single malt distilleries can achieve. I’m thrilled to be able to invite whisky lovers to join us in celebrating the stories of Speyside and delve even deeper into the vast world of single malt whiskies.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, single, year old, UK, chivas, brothers, chivas brothers, includes, glenlivet, collection, malts, aberlour, single cask, releases, first time, belgium netherlands, collection includes three, wider collection includes, current travel restrictions, switzerland belgium netherlands, despite current travel




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter