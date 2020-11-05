Chivas Brothers Unveils 2020 Distillery Reserve Collection

This collection of rare Speyside malts includes small-batch releases from The Glenlivet, Strathisla, Aberlour and Scapa.

At the heart of the collection sits a range of ten single cask editions from The Glenlivet, starting with an 8 Year Old matured in a first fill barrel (55.5% abv) and going up to a 25 Year Old Second Fill Butt expression (56% abv).

For the first time, some of these releases are available for collectors to purchase from The Glenlivet website, offering fans from the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Denmark an opportunity to try them despite current travel restrictions.

The wider collection includes three rare expressions from Dalmunach, along with various releases from Aberlour and Scapa, plus Allt A' Bhainne, Braeval, Caperdonich, Glen Keith, Glentauchers, Longmorn, Miltonduf, Strathisla and Tormore

Miriam Eceolaza, marketing director for single malts at Chivas Brothers, said: “Our distilleries are the beating heart of Chivas Brothers and the Distillery Reserve Collection celebrates the heritage, innovation and style that make each one unique.

“This one-of-a-kind collection has been hand-selected to showcase the breadth of character and bold flavours single malt distilleries can achieve. I’m thrilled to be able to invite whisky lovers to join us in celebrating the stories of Speyside and delve even deeper into the vast world of single malt whiskies.”