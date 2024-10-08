World’s 50 Best Bars reveals extended 51-100 list for 2024

The lists features 12 new bars and spans 35 different cities with the USA leading the list with seven bars included across New York, Miami, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
“This extended ranking gives us another incredible opportunity to celebrate the relentless dedication and unparalleled hospitality of the world’s best bars on an even greater scale and to welcome bars from even more destinations to the ranking,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars.
“Today, we honour the bars that have worked tirelessly to demonstrate what it takes to be one of the best in the world. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to each of the exceptional teams whose bars have earned a place on this esteemed list.”
The 18 European bars mean that it remains the continent with most entries, with the London its most represented city.
Of the four London venues, three are new entries: Kwãnt Mayfair at No.52, Amaro at No.90 and Viajante87 at No.99.
The full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 will be revealed at a live ceremony in Madrid on 22 October 2024.
The countdown will be streamed live on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars channel on YouTube.
The full 51-100 ranking can be found below.
51
The Bar in Front of the Bar
Athens
52
Kwãnt Mayfair
London
53
Freni e Frizioni
Rome
54
The SG Club
Tokyo
55
Arca
Tulum
56
Cat Bite Club
Singapore
57
Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar
Bangkok
58
Argo
Hong Kong
59
Little Red Door
Paris
60
The Clumsies
Athens
61
A Bar with Shapes For a Name
London
62
Mirror Bar
Bratislava
63
Hope & Sesame
Guangzhou
64
Thunderbolt
Los Angeles
65
Angelita
Madrid
66
Café La Trova
Miami
67
Native
Singapore
68
Barro Negro
Athens
69
Carnaval
Lima
70
Bar Pompette
Toronto
71
Bar Cham
Seoul
72
Svanen
Oslo
73
Wax On
Berlin
74
Night Hawk
Singapore
75
Hero Bar
Nairobi
76
LPM Dubai
Dubai
77
Bird
Copenhagen
78
L'Antiquario
Naples
79
Dante
New York
80
Katana Kitten
New York
81
Sin + Tax
Johannesburg
82
The Savory Project
Hong Kong
83
Baltra Bar
Mexico City
84
Attaboy
New York
85
Vesper
Bangkok
86
Smoke & Bitters
Hiriketiya
87
Rayo
Mexico City
88
Pacific Cocktail Haven
San Francisco
89
The Bellwood
Tokyo
90
Amaro
London
91
Zapote Bar
Playa del Carmen
92
Camparino in Galleria
Milan
93
Hanky Panky
Mexico City
94
Red Frog
Lisbon
95
Nouvelle Vague
Tirana
96
Cantina OK!
Sydney
97
Employees Only
New York
98
Penrose
Kuala Lumpur
99
Viajante87
London
100
Above Board
Melbourne