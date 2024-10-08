World’s 50 Best Bars reveals extended 51-100 list for 2024

The World’s 50 Best Bars has revealed the extended 51-100 list ahead of the main ceremony taking place in Madrid on 22 October.

The lists features 12 new bars and spans 35 different cities with the USA leading the list with seven bars included across New York, Miami, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“This extended ranking gives us another incredible opportunity to celebrate the relentless dedication and unparalleled hospitality of the world’s best bars on an even greater scale and to welcome bars from even more destinations to the ranking,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

“Today, we honour the bars that have worked tirelessly to demonstrate what it takes to be one of the best in the world. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to each of the exceptional teams whose bars have earned a place on this esteemed list.”

The 18 European bars mean that it remains the continent with most entries, with the London its most represented city.

Of the four London venues, three are new entries: Kwãnt Mayfair at No.52, Amaro at No.90 and Viajante87 at No.99.

The full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 will be revealed at a live ceremony in Madrid on 22 October 2024.

The countdown will be streamed live on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars channel on YouTube.

The full 51-100 ranking can be found below.