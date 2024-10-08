World’s 50 Best Bars reveals extended 51-100 list for 2024

08 October, 2024
By Oli Dodd

The World’s 50 Best Bars has revealed the extended 51-100 list ahead of the main ceremony taking place in Madrid on 22 October.

The lists features 12 new bars and spans 35 different cities with the USA leading the list with seven bars included across New York, Miami, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“This extended ranking gives us another incredible opportunity to celebrate the relentless dedication and unparalleled hospitality of the world’s best bars on an even greater scale and to welcome bars from even more destinations to the ranking,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

“Today, we honour the bars that have worked tirelessly to demonstrate what it takes to be one of the best in the world. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to each of the exceptional teams whose bars have earned a place on this esteemed list.”

The 18 European bars mean that it remains the continent with most entries, with the London its most represented city.

Of the four London venues, three are new entries: Kwãnt Mayfair at No.52, Amaro at No.90 and Viajante87 at No.99.

The full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 will be revealed at a live ceremony in Madrid on 22 October 2024.

The countdown will be streamed live on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars channel on YouTube.

The full 51-100 ranking can be found below.

51

The Bar in Front of the Bar

Athens

52

Kwãnt Mayfair

London

53

Freni e Frizioni

Rome

54

The SG Club

Tokyo

55

Arca

Tulum

56

Cat Bite Club

Singapore

57

Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar

Bangkok

58

Argo

Hong Kong

59

Little Red Door

Paris

60

The Clumsies

Athens

61

A Bar with Shapes For a Name

London

62

Mirror Bar

Bratislava

63

Hope & Sesame

Guangzhou

64

Thunderbolt

Los Angeles

65

Angelita

Madrid

66

Café La Trova

Miami

67

Native

Singapore

68

Barro Negro

Athens

69

Carnaval

Lima

70

Bar Pompette

Toronto

71

Bar Cham

Seoul

72

Svanen

Oslo

73

Wax On

Berlin

74

Night Hawk

Singapore

75

Hero Bar

Nairobi

76

LPM Dubai

Dubai

77

Bird

Copenhagen

78

L'Antiquario

Naples

79

Dante

New York

80

Katana Kitten

New York

81

Sin + Tax

Johannesburg

82

The Savory Project

Hong Kong

83

Baltra Bar

Mexico City

84

Attaboy

New York

85

Vesper

Bangkok

86

Smoke & Bitters

Hiriketiya

87

Rayo

Mexico City

88

Pacific Cocktail Haven

San Francisco

89

The Bellwood

Tokyo

90

Amaro

London

91

Zapote Bar

Playa del Carmen

92

Camparino in Galleria

Milan

93

Hanky Panky

Mexico City

94

Red Frog

Lisbon

95

Nouvelle Vague

Tirana

96

Cantina OK!

Sydney

97

Employees Only

New York

98

Penrose

Kuala Lumpur

99

Viajante87

London

100

Above Board

Melbourne

