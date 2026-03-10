Aperol unveils refreshed bottle design

10 March, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Campari Group has introduced a new bottle design for Aperol, marking the first major aesthetic update for the brand since its inception in 1919.

The refreshed design comes with the aim to “elevate Aperol’s presence across bars, terraces, and retail shelves”, the group said.

“This new bottle is a celebration of what has always defined Aperol. It reflects our Italian roots while bringing a more contemporary expression to an icon enjoyed around the world. Every detail has been carefully considered to enhance the Aperol experience and reaffirm the brand’s place at the heart of modern Aperitivo culture,” said Andrea Neri, managing director at House of Aperitifs.

The new look sees a smaller front label, and a transparent label on the back with a guide to Aperol Spritz serves.

The embossed monogram of Barbieri’s brothers, who first created Aperol in 1919, now features on each bottle. 

The new design will roll out across on-trade and off-trade sectors nationwide in the UK this month.

