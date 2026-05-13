Three new bars achieve The Pinnacle Guide’s highest accolade

The Pinnacle Guide has announced the latest additions to its list, with 46 newly-recognised bars across all three pin levels.

For the first time since Lyaness in London was awarded three pin status in October 2024, new bars have achieved The Pinnacle Guide’s highest accolade.

Three venues, Champagne Bar at The Surf Club in Miami, Kumiko in Chicago and Line Athens, each demonstrated “exceptional standards” both in their written application and across multiple anonymous reviews.

Hannah Sharman-Cox, co-founder of The Pinnacle Guide, said: “When we created The Pinnacle Guide, we set the three pin standard knowing it might take time for bars to reach it - and that was intentional. To see three venues achieve it in a single announcement, across three different cities and three very different concepts, is a genuine landmark moment for us. It tells us that exceptional hospitality is thriving globally, and that The Pinnacle Guide is becoming the benchmark that the world’s best bars are measuring themselves against.”

Forty-six bars have been newly recognised, 30 with one pin, 13 with two, and three with three pins.

The US lead the round with the most new recognitions, including pins of all levels across multiple cities.

The UK added five new one pin bars and two new two pin bars, including The Emory Rooftop Bar in London and tbc* in Chester, the first two pin bar outside a major UK city.

Canada saw new recognitions across Toronto, Vancouver, Banff, and Calgary.

Italy added five new pinned bars, with recognition now spanning further across the country to include Bassano del Grappa, Vittorio Veneto, Cervia and Sorrento.

Hong Kong saw two new two pin bars, Argo and The Upper Room at Duddell’s.

Greece, France, Mexico, and Switzerland also saw new additions to their pinned lists.

There are now 192 pinned bars across 14 countries since The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024, the full list is available here.

