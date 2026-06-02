Bardinet acquires minority stake in Spanish liqueur Plata o Plomo

Bardinet, the Spanish subsidiary of La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, has entered into a strategic partnership with Street Liquors, the company behind liqueur brand Plata o Plomo.

The deal sees Bardinet acquire a 40% stake in the business, which was founded in Pamplona in 2019 by brother and sister Belate and Iñaki Beunza.

Under the agreement, Bardinet will support the brand through a nationwide distribution partnership in Spain, production and bottling aligned with the group’s industrial standards, and the deployment of its international network to accelerate global expansion.

“Six years after launch, we reached a point where we needed a partner to help take the brand to the next level,” said Iñaki Beunza, co-founder and managing director of Street Liquors.

“We chose Bardinet because of its industrial expertise, commercial strength and proven ability to internationalize brands.”

The transaction also includes an option for Bardinet to increase its participation in the company within three years.

Jean-Paul Bouyat, CEO of Bardinet, added: “For Bardinet, Plata o Plomo perfectly represents the kind of entrepreneurial and authentic brand we are looking for. Our objective is to accelerate its development and transform it into an international reference in its category.”