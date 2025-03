Ferrand Cognac has launched a new bottle design for its core range of brandies including the 1840 Original Formula, Ambre, and Double Cask.

Ferrand Cognac, established in 1989 by master blender Alexandre Gabriel, is a regular member of the bestselling and top-trending cognacs in Drinks International’s Brands Report.

The new bottle design will be made available globally and aims to refresh the appearance of the brand, which has now been on the market for more than 30 years.