Velvet Cap Irish whiskey acquired by RoCo Brands

Established in 1880 in Dungarvan and reclaimed in 2020, Velvet Cap is made with malt and grain whiskeys and matured in a combination of bourbon, port, and sherry casks. The portfolio also includes two single malts.

Nigel Truphet, managing director, RoCo Brands, said: “This acquisition aligns with our mission to preserve and enhance brands that showcase authenticity and craftsmanship. Velvet Cap’s reputation for quality and its deep-rooted Irish heritage make it a perfect addition to our exciting portfolio.”

Peter Mulryan, founder and CEO of Blackwater Distillery, added: “We are proud of what we’ve achieved with Velvet Cap, and we’re confident that RoCo Brands is the ideal partner to take the brand to new heights. Their expertise in premium spirits will ensure Velvet Cap continues to thrive and grow in the competitive Irish whiskey landscape.”

Blackwater will continue to support RoCo Brands with new product development, bottling and order fulfilment of Velvet Cap.