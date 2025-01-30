Velvet Cap Irish whiskey acquired by RoCo Brands

30 January, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

RoCo Brands, a premium spirits brands accelerator has acquired Irish whiskey brand Velvet Cap from Blackwater Distillery.

Established in 1880 in Dungarvan and reclaimed in 2020, Velvet Cap is made with malt and grain whiskeys and matured in a combination of bourbon, port, and sherry casks. The portfolio also includes two single malts.

Nigel Truphet, managing director, RoCo Brands, said: “This acquisition aligns with our mission to preserve and enhance brands that showcase authenticity and craftsmanship. Velvet Cap’s reputation for quality and its deep-rooted Irish heritage make it a perfect addition to our exciting portfolio.”

Peter Mulryan, founder and CEO of Blackwater Distillery, added: “We are proud of what we’ve achieved with Velvet Cap, and we’re confident that RoCo Brands is the ideal partner to take the brand to new heights. Their expertise in premium spirits will ensure Velvet Cap continues to thrive and grow in the competitive Irish whiskey landscape.”

Blackwater will continue to support RoCo Brands with new product development, bottling and order fulfilment of Velvet Cap.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, new, CEO, brands, portfolio, whiskey, irish, irish whiskey, premium spirits, cap, Blackwater, velvet, roco, velvet cap, roco brands, blackwater distillery, rooted irish heritage, exciting portfolio ”peter, blackwater distillery added, ”peter mulryan founder, portfolio ”peter mulryan




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: How to brand non-alc spirits

There are many different elements to consider when launching a non-alcoholic spirits brand. Aside from creating the liquid, the bottle design and communication are also crucial touchpoints.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter