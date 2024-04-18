Panther M*lk launches new range and bottle design

Panther M*lk, an oat milk ready-to-drink cocktail has launched a new bottle design and extended its range of flavours to include Crema, Rosa, Cafe, and Menta.

The re-launch aims to appeal to younger consumers and the new bottle design uses fewer components to limit its environmental impact.

Panther M*lk serves as a vegan alternative to dairy-based products within the liqueurs and cocktail sectors. According to data referenced by the brand, 62% of UK adults have purchased plant-based dairy alternatives with four in 10 purchasing regularly, which is driven by 18 – 35-year-olds.

According to the brand, the dairy-free cream liqueur market was valued at $1.5 billion globally in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022.

"This is a landmark moment for me and for the brand. These changes further build our credibility and appeal amongst young consumers, while also allowing us to deliver a price point in on and off trade that makes the brand much more accessible to trade," said Paul Crawford, founder of Panther M*lk.