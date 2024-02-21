Whitebox Cocktails

Whitebox Cocktails partners with Artisan Spirits

21 February, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Ready-to-serve cocktail brand Whitebox Cocktails has partnered with brand-building agency, Artisan Spirits, to expand its international distribution.

Since launching in 2020, Whitebox has grown UK distribution and gained its first overseas listings in the US, Denmark, France, Ireland and China. This new partnership will see the brand expand into key new markets including Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and the UAE. 

Ben Iravani, co-founder of Whitebox Cocktails, said: “It's an exciting time for Whitebox Cocktails as we accelerate international growth and capitalise on the growing consumer demand for high quality ready-to-drink cocktails. We've known Andy and the Artisan Spirits team for years and given how selective they are about the brands they work with, we feel incredibly lucky to be part of their portfolio.

Whitebox Cocktails' range includes the Pocket Negroni, Freezer Martini, Chipper’s Old Fashioned, Squeezy’s Margarita, Classic Cosmo and Whisky Highball. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, US, UK, spirits, brand, distribution, ireland, china, cocktails, uae, new partnership, expand, artisan, whitebox, whitebox cocktails, artisan spirits, overseas listings, france ireland, including germany japan, new markets including, key new markets, first overseas listings, denmark france ireland




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter