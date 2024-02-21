Whitebox Cocktails partners with Artisan Spirits

Since launching in 2020, Whitebox has grown UK distribution and gained its first overseas listings in the US, Denmark, France, Ireland and China. This new partnership will see the brand expand into key new markets including Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and the UAE.

Ben Iravani, co-founder of Whitebox Cocktails, said: “It's an exciting time for Whitebox Cocktails as we accelerate international growth and capitalise on the growing consumer demand for high quality ready-to-drink cocktails. We've known Andy and the Artisan Spirits team for years and given how selective they are about the brands they work with, we feel incredibly lucky to be part of their portfolio.

Whitebox Cocktails' range includes the Pocket Negroni, Freezer Martini, Chipper’s Old Fashioned, Squeezy’s Margarita, Classic Cosmo and Whisky Highball.