The Ada Coleman Project expands global directory

The Ada Coleman Project, a platform dedicated to amplifying the visibility of women and non-binary professionals in the drinks industry, has announced the expansion of its global directory.

The expansion introduces 100 new women and non-binary professionals from across the globe, along with updated resources and new tools for bar operators and managers.

“With this latest update, we’re making it easier than ever for industry professionals to connect, learn, and thrive,” said Kristine Bocchino, co-founder of The Ada Coleman Project.

The directory now features talent from over 40 countries, including Canada, the UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, Portugal, the US, UAE, Japan, Malaysia, South Africa and more.

In addition to the expanded directory, The Ada Coleman Project has updated its ‘Resources’ section, offering more tools for bar operators and managers to support career development, operational efficiency, and workplace inclusivity.

"Our mission is not just about visibility, it’s about creating access, opportunity, and tangible tools for career growth," added Kaitlin Wilkes, co-founder of The Ada Coleman Project.