The Macallan unveils new guest expression

The Macallan has introduced a new single malt whisky into The Red Collection, The Macallan 77 Years Old.

The Red Collection, a range of rare single malt Scotch whiskies, inspired by the significance of the colour red throughout the history of the brand, features a curated selection of ongoing aged expressions and occasional high aged guest releases.

The Macallan master whisky maker, Kirsteen Campbell, said: “The Macallan 77 Years Old is an incredible new high aged guest expression for The Red Collection, which has been crafted from some of the world’s oldest and rarest casks. It is a peerless single malt whisky that has slowly matured over seven decades until it reached peak perfection.”

The new high aged single malt is the first guest release to be inaugurated into the collection since the launch of the range in 2020, a rare whisky dating back to 1945, it is among the world’s oldest Scotch whiskies and is one of the oldest bottlings released by the brand.

The new expression is encased in a handcrafted oak presentation box, created in the UK, with the bottle itself being hand finished and signed by The Macallan master whisky maker, Kirsteen Campbell.

The Macallan 77 Years Old has an rrsp of US$87,000 / £65,500 and will be available from The Macallan Estate Boutique, The Macallan’s network of domestic and travel retail outlets, and in countries around the world from this month.