New Scottish spirits brand launches

Living Souls, a new Scottish spirits brand specialising in small batch and single cask releases, has announced its launch.

Living Souls was created by industry veterans John Torrance, a spirit sourcing specialist who served as head of operations at Douglas Laing and general manager at Tullibardine; Jamie Williamson, founder of UK spirits distributor Kilninian Drinks Co; and Calum Leslie, creator of Peat Reekers and ex-head of innovation at Loch Lomond Group.

The independent bottler’s inaugural collection, Batch #1 includes a 15-year-old blended scotch, an 18-year-old Ledaig single malt, a 19-year-old Islay blended malt and a 40-year-old blended scotch.

“Our main goal with Batch #1 was to create a range that appeals to various palates while maintaining the same standards of quality,” said Williamson.

Leslie added: “As an independent bottler, we have the freedom to explore and select the very best spirits. This flexibility allows us to focus entirely on creating unique flavour profiles that truly stand out. We are already hard at work on Batch #2, and we can’t wait for people to see what else we have in store.”

Living Souls’ Batch #1 will be available from specialist retailers throughout the UK and will be available in Germany, with distribution to France and Italy in the future.