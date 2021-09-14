Pernod Ricard UK predict that lockdown trends will drive premium spirits and wine sales this Christmas

Pernod Ricard UK has highlighted the consumer trends accelerated by the last 18 months and urged retailers to “capitalise on the huge opportunity within premium spirits and wines this Christmas”.

Data from NielsenIQ has indicated that there has been a further increase in spirit premiumisation, with the value of Premium+ spirits growing at twice the rate of total spirits in the 52 weeks ending 19 June 2021.

According to NielsenIQ, the spirits market is becoming increasingly diversified, with more spirits brands, and more different types of spirits, making up 90% of grocery value sales than at this time last year.

“The off-trade is likely to retain an inflated share of the total BWS market this year, but the Christmas season will start earlier, as friends and family make up for lost time,” said Chris Shead, off-trade channel director.

“This year, more than ever, it’s about breadth of range. Consumers upskilled during lockdown, they tried more cocktails at home, experimented with new flavours, and treated themselves to the new product or flavours from their favourite brands.

The drinks group has also pointed to the rise of online shopping and broader demographic of people shopping locally due to the increase of working-from-home.

Pernod Ricard UK has also announced the addition of QR codes to gift packs, shelf barkers, shippers, and advertising to take customers to 75 online cocktail masterclasses that will span the group’s spirits portfolio.

These masterclasses follow research conducted by Pernod Ricard UK that revealed that two out of three adult consumers who made cocktails at home during lockdown will continue to do so.

“We’re supporting retailers capitalise on the opportunity this presents with a wide range of premium options for gifting, hosting and perfecting cocktail skills at home through our brand-new range of online cocktail masterclasses,” said Shead.