Molson Coors to invest over £100m into UK breweries

Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced its plans to invest more than £100m in its UK brewery and beverage network over the next five years.

The company will introduce a programme of investment and infrastructure upgrades to improve capabilities and achieve greater efficiencies across its entire UK network.

Fraser Thomson, chief supply chain officer, Western Europe at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “This plan is an investment in our future, giving our people and brands the tools to fulfil our potential in the UK market while making strong progress against our sustainability targets.”

The plan includes investments to improve brewing capacity and packaging capability at its Burton-on-Trent and Tadcaster breweries. It will also see investment in the Sharp’s Brewery in Cornwall to support new and existing cask ale brands such as Doom Bar, Solar Wave Hazy and Twin Coast.

The planned investment follows on from the £13m investment in increasing capacity at the Aspall Cyder House, which concluded in 2022, a £21m investment in a new canning line in Burton in 2021, and an ongoing £10m investment in its Tadcaster brewery which began at the end of last year.