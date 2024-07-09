Freixenet Copestick and Zamora Company enter into distribution partnership

Freixenet Copestick and Spain’s Zamora Company have agreed a strategic distribution partnership for the Zamora portfolio of wines in the UK and Northern Ireland.

The partnership, due to commence on 1 September 2024, will see FXC responsible for the wine portfolios of Ramón Bilbao, Mar de Frades and Cruz de Alba.

UK and Ireland area manager for Zamora Company, Jeremy Rockett, said: “This is an important year for Ramón Bilbao as we celebrate 100 years of producing wines in Rioja, and as the brand seeks to reinforce its presence in key countries on the international market.

“Freixenet Copestick is one of the top suppliers to the UK off-trade, which is where we are increasingly being seen. They also have an impressive on-trade presence, which is a crucial channel for our wines,” Rockett added.

The agreement follows Freixenet Copestick’s international parent company, Henkell Freixenet, becoming the distributor for the Zamora Company spirits brands in Germany in 2023.