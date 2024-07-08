Carlsberg agrees £3.3bn takeover fee of Britvic

Britvic produces a range of soft drinks including its namesake mixer and The London Essence Company and a statement from the company revealed plans to rebrand as Carlsberg Britvic in 2025.
The Marston’s buyout values at just over £200m and includes beer brands Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Shipyard.
Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said: “We are committed to accelerating commercial and supply chain investments in Britvic, and we are confident that Carlsberg Britvic will become the preferred multi- beverage supplier to customers in the UK with a comprehensive portfolio of market-leading brands.”