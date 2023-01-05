Hooch

Global Brands Limited purchases Hooch, Hooper’s and Reef brands from Molson Coors

05 January, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Global Brands Limited has announced it has purchased the Hooch, Hooper’s, and Reef trademarks from Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The brands have been produced and distributed by Global Brands since 2012 and will now form parts of its owned portfolio. 

Nino Beneta, managing director of Molson Coors Export and License EMEA & APAC said: “Moving forward as an EMEA & APAC Export and License team, our focus will continue to be on a select portfolio of key international brands such as Coors, Staropramen, Carling, Madri Excepcional and Blue Moon.”

Hooch, Hooper’s, and Reef join the expanding Global Brands portfolio which includes: VK, Franklin & Sons, All Shook Up, Shake Baby Shake, Beviamo, Kick Energy, Lustre, and Amigos Tequila Beer.

Steve Perez, chairman and founder of Global Brands said: “We re-launched Hooch in 2012 at the Publican Awards with Keith Lemon and reinvigorated the brand, with new flavours and focus.We have lots of ideas for innovation and look forward to sharing these with the trade and consumers shortly.

"We have enjoyed a fantastic supportive relationship with Molson Coors over the years and look forward to continuing to work closely together through their route-to-market team.”

