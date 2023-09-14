International Beverage acquires Cardrona Distillery

The acquisition includes the Cardrona Distillery and visitor centre near Wanaka in New Zealand’s Crown Range Mountains, along with Cardrona’s portfolio of brands including its single malt whisky, The Reid Vodka, The Source Gin and the Rose Rabbit liqueurs.

Malcolm Leask, managing director (UK) of International Beverage, said: “The team has done an excellent job in building Cardrona’s super-premium brands to date with so much integrity, quality and potential for the future. We are looking forward to working with them to build on their success within our international network, as we strengthen our premium spirits portfolio for the global market.”

Following the company’s recent acquisition of the Larsen Cognac business, the deal will give International Beverage “a foothold in the dynamic New World spirits category”, the company said.

International Beverage will focus on investment in the purpose-built distillery site, maximising the potential of Cardrona’s brands in the New Zealand, UK and US markets.

Cardrona Distillery founder and managing director, Desiree Reid, added: “Building Cardrona has been a remarkable journey, made possible through the work and support of many, many people.”