International Beverage invests in China with Asiaeuro acquisition

Full ownership of AIB comes as part of International Beverage’s global commercial strategy in Greater China for its portfolio of spirits brands such as Old Pulteney, Speyburn and Balblair single malt whiskies, to name a few.

Veronica Amago, International Beverage global sales director, said: “International Beverage is well positioned to support our global customers and deliver accelerated growth for our spirits portfolio. Our parent company, ThaiBev, is an established leader within the growing Asian spirits landscape, plus the acquisition of AIB builds on our strengths and demonstrates a commitment to success in Greater China. It gives us a more agile and dynamic business structure, furthered by the expansion of our international footprint with a larger, stronger sales and marketing team across global markets.”

The enhanced team will focus on strategic market planning for each of the International Beverage brands, driven by key partnerships along with the launch of AIB’s first e-commerce platform in China.