Mangrove Global and Waitrose expand partnership

06 August, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Spirits distributor Mangrove Global is bringing a selection of international brands from its independent spirits portfolio to UK customers nationwide, through an extended partnership with supermarket chain Waitrose. 

The partnership will bring five new listings to the supermarket’s spirits shelves, including Stauning Høst whisky, Molinari Sambuca, Vivir Café Liqueur, Bearface whisky and Chairman’s Reserve spiced rum.

John Vine, partner and spirits buyer at Waitrose, said: “Waitrose is dedicated to bringing the best products to its customers, and in the spirits aisle, bringing interest and added value in the form of new and exciting SKUs from producers who aren’t afraid to do things differently.”

Vivir’s existing blanco, reposado and añejo will benefit from a sizable increase in distribution into 250 stores, with East London Liquor Company’s Kew Gin increasing distribution into 60 stores.

