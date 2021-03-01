BBC Spirits imports several leading British brands

French distributor BBC Spirits has bolstered its portfolio with several UK spirits brands as it bids to drive growth in 2021.

The Bordeaux-based importer has tied up long-term agreements with gin producers Masons of Yorkshire, McQueen Gin and Salcombe Distilling Co., plus Gulliver’s Whisky.

Greg Kimber, who joined BBC Spirits as sales director for UK and Ireland last year, was instrumental in setting up these distribution agreements.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that we will be working closely together with all our new British spirit partners, in what has been an incredibly difficult time for the hospitality sector over the past 12 months due to the pandemic. Brexit, which started in January, was not going to frighten us away from exploring new and exciting partnerships with these award-winning, world class spirit producers.

“All at BBC Spirits are 100% committed to ensuring this new partnership is a huge success and that you will soon see all these brands throughout mainland Europe. We will start importing these brands as of March 2021.”

Karl Mason, who owns Masons of Yorkshire and is pictured along with wife Cathy, added: “The current pandemic and BREXIT means here, at Masons of Yorkshire, we have had to look at our export strategy and realise we need to be far more proactive.

“To help us achieve this, we are delighted to be working with BBC Spirits and look forward to the opportunities they can develop for us.”

Dale McQueen, who is featured in the profile section in the latest issue of Drinks International, has given BBC exclusive distribution rights for the French market.

“We are excited to partner with BBC Spirits to develop our portfolio of gins in France and across the rest of Europe,” he said. “Finding a partner who shared our values was particularly important to us and BBC’s market knowledge and expertise really impressed, clearly this was imperative as we navigate the challenges of post-Brexit trade with the EU.

“I am confident in our joint plans for expanding our global footprint of our core range and this is the first step in delivering against those plans.”

Angus Lugsdin, co-founder of Salcombe Distilling Co., said: “We are excited to be partnering with BBC Spirits and to join their small portfolio of exciting brands as we look to build our trade relations in Europe post Brexit.

“2020 was a difficult year for hospitality businesses during the pandemic, on both sides of the channel, yet 2021 is a year full of hope, expectation, and increased opportunity. It is great to be partnering with a BBC Spirits and their fantastic team as we look to expand distribution of the UK’s number one luxury gin brand in France and further afield.”

Stu Gulliver, co-founder of Gulliver’s Whisky, added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a particularly challenging time for everyone in the UK drinks and hospitality industry, us included.

“Yet we decided early in the first lockdown of 2020, that it was important to continue to invest in our brand and develop our business. Our newly signed partnership with BBC Spirits is exciting for us and the perfect way for us to build our brand with our friends in Europe.

“BBC Spirits have an amazing portfolio of world brands and their network is unrivalled, with a very impressive track record.”

BBC Spirits was founded in 2010. It specialises in gin, rum, whisk(e)y, vodka, sake, shochu, liquor, awamori and brandy, with a particular focus on Japenese spirits.