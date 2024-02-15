Speciality Brands adds two brands to spirits portfolio

Spirits distributor Speciality Brands is adding Takamaka to its rum portfolio, alongside signing an exclusive partnership with Chichibu Distillery, taking over from Speciality Drinks.

With the addition of Takamaka, Speciality Brands will take over from Highball Brands, becoming exclusively responsible for all UK commercial and marketing activities for the rum beginning 1 March 2024.

Bernard d’Offay, Takamaka co-founder and export director, said: “As we join Speciality Brands, their category expertise, market reach and the scale of opportunities they present to Takamaka will be key in the next step of our journey. We’re looking forward to driving Seychelles rum and achieving our full potential in the UK with their knowledgeable and passionate team.”

Starting from April 2024, Speciality Brands will focus on expanding Chichibu’s presence in the UK across all channels.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Chichibu," said Chris Seale, managing director at Speciality Brands. "This partnership aligns with our mission to bring exceptional spirits to the UK and will greatly strengthen our world whisky offering. We look forward to introducing Chichibu's whiskies to our customers and spirits drinkers in the market."