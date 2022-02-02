Pernod Ricard UK expands its portfolio with new super-premium Kentucky whiskies

Pernod Ricard UK has expanded its American whiskey portfolio with Rabbit Hole making the UK the first European market to launch the brand.

The Rabbit Hole collection in the UK will include Heigold, a high rye, double malt bourbon, and Boxergrail, a Kentucky straight rye whiskey.

“Our expansion to the UK marks a pivotal moment for Rabbit Hole because I have long believed that American whiskey deserves to be on the global stage among the finest spirits in the world,” said Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole founder and whiskey maker.

“Our heritage-based and innovation-forward approach to whiskey making has earned us a devoted following in the US and we look forward to sharing our craft with spirits connoisseurs throughout the UK”

Since its launch in 2012, Rabbit Hole has become one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the US.

“As we continue to identify and incubate the next generation of cult spirit brands, we’re excited to welcome Rabbit Hole to our portfolio,” said Mark Makin, Enterprise Brands controller at Pernod Ricard UK.

“Rabbit Hole is a modern and progressive distillery that makes award-winning whiskies and, as the fastest-growing Bourbon in the US, has redefined the standard for American Whiskey.

“We’re confident that UK consumers will also embrace the brand and its one-of-a-kind expressions, and we look forward to sharing it with bourbon lovers and spirits enthusiasts across the country.”

Both Rabbit Hole expressions are 47.5% ABV and available in 750ml bottles. Heigold (rrp £55) and Boxergrail (rrp £49) are available from Master of Malt, Amazon, The Whisky Exchange, Speciality Drinks, Amathus, Venus, Coe Vintners and Enotria.