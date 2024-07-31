Cava forecasts "quality" harvest for 2024

31 July, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

The Regulatory Council Technical Services of DO Cava has forecast a quality harvest for the Spanish wine region after spring rainfall ended a prolonged period of drought.

In a statement released by DO Cava, the Regulatory Council Technical Services pointed out that "the harvest is a long one and there is still some way to go", while it also added that "quality predictions are good".

The statement also suggested that this year's favourable temperature and rainfall means grapes are expected to have good acidity and a phenolic composition suitable for the production of Cava base wines with the potential for long ageing.

According to DO Cava, the region experienced a cool May and June with occasional rainfall, and a spring/summer where temperatures have remained within the seasonal average.

DO Cava president, Javier Pagés, said: "The winegrowers have worked hard, and have succeeded in recovering the vineyards, by pruning them respectfully, and taking into account the requirements of each plant after the drought and the successive periods of extreme heat.”

This positive reflection from the DO comes off the back of consecutive poor harvests for the cava region, which last year had reports suggesting a loss of up to 55% yield.

