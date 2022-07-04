Sancerre

Bollinger Group acquires Sancerre estate Hubert Brochard

04 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Bollinger Group, in addition to five other estates in France and the US, has acquired the Sancerre historic estate, Hubert Brochard.

The acquisition aligns with the Bollinger Group’s strategy to offer its customers and consumers a portfolio of top-quality wines and spirits.

Etienne Bizot, president and CEO said: “The Bollinger Group has 50 years of history in the Loire region where it acquired Maison Langlois Chateau in 1973. We have already made investments in the region, in the vineyards, the wine making process and in the distribution of its fine wines.

“The acquisition of Hubert Brochard estate represents an opportunity to consolidate our footprint in this region and to continue to promote, in France and internationally, its savoir-faire and the quality of its wines.”

The estate sits in a region renowned for its Sauvignon Blanc, comprising 60 hectares of Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé, farmed with a respect for the environment.

Daniel Brochard, president of Hubert Borchard Estate, added: “The hand-over to our partner Bollinger Group will ensure the continuity of this journey fueled by the same values of entrepreneurship, family spirit, and obsession for quality.”

