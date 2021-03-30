Rhum Barbancourt enters new distribution deal for LATAM and US

Rhum Barbancourt, a family-owned distillery established in 1862, has entered a new distribution deal with MONARQ Group for Latin American and the Caribbean as well as duty free in the US.

The deal will also extend to the Caribbean duty free market and will see the distribution of the Rhum Barbancourt portfolio.

Robert de Monchy, founder and CEO of MONARQ Group, said: “Rhum Barbancourt is the oldest existing rhum distillery in Haiti and is synonymous with the rich and storied Haitian culture and identity.



“It was our wish for many years to start working with Rhum Barbancourt, it’s one of those iconic true brands, offering a unique rhum portfolio from the heart of the region that we operate in as a company."

The Rhum Barbancourt range includes a four, eight and 15-year-old blend along with a white and mango-pineapple spiced rum.



Delphine Gardère Molere, owner and CEO of Rhum Barbancourt, added: “In our search for a regional partner, we quickly came across MONARQ Group as a leading player in the spirits business.



“We have been very much like-minded since we started our conversations. Moreover, MONARQ has a strong reputation and portfolio, from which we can certainly benefit. We look forward to reinforcing Rhum Barbancourt's positioning as a global ambassador for Haïti and to this strong collaboration which will benefit both our trade customers and, most importantly, our consumers in these markets”.

Rhum Barbancourt joins MONARQ Group’s portfolio which includes; Jack Daniel’s, Heineken, Asahi, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, Licor 43, Lucas Bols, Fernet Branca, Bollinger and Gosling’s Rum.