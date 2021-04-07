BR Distilling Company

BR Distilling gains Texas distribution deal

07 April, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

BR Distilling Company in Memphis, US, has gained distribution across Texas as part of its rapid domestic expansion.

Blue Note Bourbon and Riverset Rye will now be offered throughout Texas in both the on and off-trade markets.

McCauley Williams, president and CEO of BR Distilling Company said: “I believe that we’ll find kindred spirits in Texas who enjoy our whiskey’s complex flavours at approachable price points.

“Texas makes up approximately 9% of the US population and, statistically, Texans drink a lot of whiskey. Texans know a thing or two about good music and BBQ, and I think they’ll find that our whiskeys pair perfectly with both.”

BR Distilling Company was founded in 2013 and since its change of ownership in 2017, the company now has distribution in fourteen states, including recent expansions into the major whiskey markets of Florida, New York, and Texas.

