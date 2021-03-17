Ghost Tequila gains US national distribution deal

Ghost Tequila has signed a national distribution agreement in the US with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) that will see the brand enter four new states immediately.

The tequila will now be available in Florida, Washington, Arizona, and Michigan as well as the existing four states where Ghost is already distributed - Texas, California, Louisiana and Colorado.

“Now it’s time to turn the dial further, and for that I can’t think of a better national distributor partner than RNDC, an organisation that’s strongly committed to supporting and building the brands in their portfolio,” said Andrew Teubner, Ghost’s chief operating officer.



“RNDC understands the immense potential of Ghost, and we’re excited to work together with their teams to introduce new consumers and trade in their markets to our ultra-premium spicy spirit.”

Further states are said to be following shortly and in 2021, Ghost will be in more than 30 US states, as well as more than a dozen international markets.



Ghost Tequila was brought to market four years ago and in 2020, the brand posted +75% sales growth.

Chris Moran, Ghost’s CEO and co-founder, added: “When I created Ghost, my goal first and foremost was to produce a high-quality, 100% agave tequila, and then make it spicy.



“Ghost Tequila is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the growing excitement and demand for spicy food and drink, and as we continue to aggressively march toward full US distribution, our top priority is to work with like-minded partners like RNDC who share that vision and passion for spicy cocktails.”