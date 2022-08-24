Campari Group acquires a stake in Howler Head whiskey

Campari Group has acquired an initial 15% interest in Howler Head Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, after the signing and closing of an agreement with Catalyst Spirits.

The agreement is with a medium-term route to total ownership, and to obtain exclusive global distribution rights, as Campari Group agree to pay US$15 million in the first stage of the path to total ownership, for the 15% interest in the brand.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of Campari Group, said: “With bourbon whiskey serving as one of our global priority brand pillars, Howler Head is an ideal fit for our portfolio.”

Banana-flavoured Howler Head is the official flavoured whiskey partner of UFC and is available in the US and Canada, having also recently expanded to the UK.

Simon Hunt, CEO of Catalyst Spirits, said: "In our second full year in market, we are witnessing incredible demand for this product and see endless opportunity for growth as we maximise Campari’s established route-to-market expertise, including its vast sales organisation and distributor relationships, both in the US and internationally.”

Howler Head is 80 proof and retails in the US for $29.99 srp for 750ml.