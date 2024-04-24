Grey Goose launches vodka blended with water from Alpine peaks

French vodka brand Grey Goose has announced the launch of a limited-edition bottling produced with Alpine spring water and winter wheat and filtered at sub-freezing temperatures.

“For Grey Goose Altius, we worked to develop a liquid with processes reminiscent of the rare phenomena that naturally occur at high-altitude temperatures in the Alps, to bottle the glacial smoothness that the mountains are admired for,” said Grey Goose master distiller, François Thibault.

“As the quintessential French vodka, it was an obvious choice for us to draw inspiration for our next great innovation from one of the most admired earthly wonders in the country.”

Altius will initially launch in certain European markets before debuting in select US cities in July and in Dubai in Autumn.

“With consumers continuing to choose more premium drinks, we knew there was an opportunity to create a unique vodka that could deliver a new luxury experience inspired by the French Alps, from its bottle design to its liquid and its drink ritual,” said Grey Goose vice president of Global Marketing, Martin de Dreuille.

“Whether toasting to personal milestones, professional victories or just the opportunity to get together with your friends, Grey Goose Altius is designed to bring celebratory occasions to a whole new level.”