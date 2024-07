Ukrainian vodka brand Nemiroff has announced its expansion into Canada through a partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Starting in Q3 2024, Canadian consumers in all provinces can find Nemiroff's De Luxe, The Inked Collection and ultra-premium offering, LEX by Nemiroff.

Yuriy Sorochynskiy, chief executive of Nemiroff, said: “This expansion aligns with our vision of delivering exceptional products to vodka enthusiasts worldwide and tapping into the growing demand for premium and super-premium vodkas in Canada.”

The news comes as the brand recently launched into Egypt and Tunisia, expanding its global footprint.