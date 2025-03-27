Desi Daru vodka enters South Asia and the Middle East

27 March, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

UK-based vodka brand Desi Daru have announced a partnership with Dhall Foods and Beverages, a leading Indian importer and distributor. 

The deal will expand the brand’s presence across key markets including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, UAE, and Pakistan.

Co-founder of Desi Daru, Mohit Singh, said: “As British-born Indians, we couldn’t be more excited to expand into these countries. India and the surrounding markets hold huge potential for us and given the regions’ growing appreciation for high-quality spirits, there’s no better time to be launching here.”

Dhall Foods and Beverages has been in the industry for over 50 years, supplying premium international brands to India’s retail, travel, and hospitality sectors. 

Arjun Dhall, executive director of Dhall Foods and Beverages, said Desi Daru have “created an incredible product merging British craftsmanship and an Indian heritage. Their vodkas are a perfect fit in our portfolio, and we are proud to be bringing them to consumers across India, UAE, Sri Lanka, and beyond”.

