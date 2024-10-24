Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War continues to impact vodka

24 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

As the conflict in Russia and Ukraine continues, it has been reported that The Kremlin has been urged to increase prices of vodka, in order to match inflation driven by the war.

From 2025 and to cope with a rise in tax, decreased value in the rouble, import costs and logistic expenses, vodka producers across Russia want to see prices increase by 17%, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The increase is said to match the impact of inflation since the war began, with half a litre of vodka in Russia to cost 349 roubles (£2.37), up from 299 roubles in June.

Ukrainian drones were also reported to have caused an explosion and fire at an ethanol manufacturing plant, damaging two other alcohol producing businesses in the country, Reuters reported from Russian officials. 

