Nemiroff De Luxe Vodka has entered the Australian market through Endeavour Group at Dan Murphy's stores across the country.

Dan Murphy’s is the leading online alcohol retailer in Australia and also operates 270 retail stores nationwide.

Yuriy Sorochynskiy, CEO at Nemiroff, said: "Our vodka is a tribute to our rich heritage and the timeless traditions of vodka making, as well as embodying the ‘fighter spirit’ that everyone has within them. We are confident that Australian consumers will embrace Nemiroff De Luxe as a new favorite in their premium spirits collection."