Mancino acquired by The Lucano Group

20 December, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Mancino Vermouth has been acquired by The Lucano Group for an undisclosed fee and joins a wide portfolio of premium spirits brands.

The owners of both companies first met in Chicago in 2013 and have been in regular contact ever since before penning the new deal in 2021.

“We know the Mancino Vermouth company very well and we are convinced that we can achieve increasingly important growth objectives together,” said Pasquale Vena, president of the Lucano Group.

“This move is confirmation of how Lucano 1894 is always careful to seize opportunities on the global market, even more so if these new businesses allow for a further widening of market frontiers while still preserving territorial values and origins, in this case “Lucanian”.

“Our ambition is to become a centre of excellence in the sector by involving entrepreneurial companies that share the same values as we do.”

Giancarlo Mancino, founder of Mancino Vermouth,  added: “Amaro Lucano to me above all means home: a family company that has their roots in my homeland – Lucania – which I have proudly seen assert itself and become the international brand it is today.

“In addition to its economic value this acquisition is the union of two Italian companies that share the same values, traditions and objectives. An acquisition that is a source of great pride.”

