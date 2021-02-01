JW Filshill acquires Eldorado Tonic Wine

JW Filshill, the Glasgow-based wholesaler, has acquired Eldorado Tonic Wine as part of its purchase of KB Agencies for an undisclosed sum.

KB Agencies, which previously shared joint ownership of Eldorado with Halewood Artisanal Spirits, secured full ownership of the brand prior to the subsequent acquisition by JW Filshill.

Filshill will use subsidiary company, Differentiator Brands, to sell and market Eldorado.

“This represents a new approach for us and a different route to market which will allow us to engage with wholesalers and convenience stores out with our current wholesale business structure,” said Simon Hannah, chief executive officer of JW Filshill.

“We have first-hand experience of what wholesalers and retailers need from a brand and we now have a chance to put some of that in place.”

Filshill, which owns the KeyStore and KeyStore More convenience retail brands, plans to accelerate the visibility of Eldorado in the Scottish market as well as major cities in England.

Hannah added: “This gives us ownership of an established brand for the first time in over 40 years and underpins our ambitions to diversify the business as well as attract new customers and grow a category of the UK alcoholic drinks market.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be able to put in place and trial some innovative marketing initiatives to drive category growth, expand geographical distribution and generate sales across the wholesale and retail channels.”