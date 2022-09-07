Heineken UK takes full ownership of Beavertown Brewery

Heineken UK has announced the purchase of the remaining shares of Beavertown Brewery, having purchased a minority stake in 2018, assuming full ownership of London’s largest brewery.

Beavertown founder Logan Plant will be stepping down as chief executive to assume an advisory role with Jochen Van Esch, who has worked for Heineken for over two decades, becoming the new Beavertown managing director.

“Beavertown began in my kitchen, ten years ago,” said Plant. “From brewing in a rice pan to one of the most successful British brewers in recent years, employing over 160 people and brewing 360,000 hectolitres of beer.

“Its success is something I could never have predicted back then, and I am extremely proud that we have agreed the deal with Heineken UK, which is the natural next step for Beavertown, its brands, and most importantly, its people.”

Under the new ownership structure, the brand is expected to grow significantly with up to 50 new jobs being created.

“I’ve worked closely alongside Logan and the team for five years now, during which the new brewery has been built, we’ve opened the first Beavertown pub, and the brand has become one of the most popular super premium beers in the country,” said Van Esch.

“Beavertown’s journey will not see huge change because the strategy is right – the brand is in growth, it has a fantastic culture and work ethos and people love the beers. We will support, invest and grow the company, and I am incredibly excited about the future.”