Suntory launches water sustainability company

Suntory Holdings has announced the launch of a new company dedicated to helping communities achieve long-term water security.

Water Scape has drawn on hydrological research conducted by Suntory’s Institute for Wate Science to provide services including groundwater volume diagnosis, real-time monitoring, and strategic water resource management planning.

“As a corporation sustained by the gifts of nature and water, Suntory Group has consistently pursued sustainable water use through earnest engagement and knowledge built on scientific evidence,” said Masatoshi Kawasaki, president and representative director of Water Scape.

“As water issues intensify globally, Suntory Group is committed to contributing to societal sustainability by sharing our accumulated water‐related expertise to support businesses and local communities.”