L-R: Hannah Ingram, head of marketing, Scott Ferguson, head distiller, Rachel van der Merwe, experiences operations manager, and Danielle Doran, head of strategic projects Credit: Chris Watt

Eden Mill Distillery acquired from administration

24 November, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

St Andrews-based Eden Mill Distillery has been acquired from administration by a private equity firm, saving the jobs of its 42 staff members.

Kenny Craig and Kevin Mapstone of Begbies Traynor were appointed joint administrators of St Andrews Brewers Limited on 18 November 2025, following a period of activity to restructure the business, which had “significant debt resulting from the challenges of the global whisky sector”. 

After an accelerated marketing campaign, and efforts to secure a buyer for the business and its assets, Ruby Capital has acquired the business and assets of Eden Mill for an undisclosed sum.

Thomas McKay, managing partner of Begbies Traynor in Scotland, said: “The whisky sector as a whole continues to have a number of challenges at this time, largely as a result of the ongoing recession in the global whisky market. Eden Mill experienced a drop in sales and delays in the opening of its flagship visitor centre in St Andrews, which took around 12 months longer than expected to open its doors, creating cash flow difficulties for the business.

Eden Mill recently opened its distillery and visitor centre, with its first cask filled on 7 April 2025 after 21 months of building work, following a handover from the University of St Andrews in June 2023.

