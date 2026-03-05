Jon Lister and Phil Nickson launch drinks agency

Lister brings experience from Speciality Brands, Elixir Distillers and Fluid Movement, while Nickson comes from Identity Drinks, Nc’nean, Speciality Brands and Elixir Distillers.

The agency will capitalise this collective experience to specialise in commercial strategy, brand advocacy, and events management, as well as connecting drinks brands with trade, media, and consumers.

“Too often, great brands get lost in crowded distributor portfolios or locked into inflexible commercial structures. We built Clear Cut to give founders direct access to experienced commercial and advocacy leadership, and a clearer path to sustainable growth,” said Nickson.

Clear Cut operates a one-brand-per-category model to "ensure dedicated attention", the agency said, alongside clear market positioning, and transparent communication with every partner brand.

“Our role is to act as an extension of our clients’ teams. In a challenging and competitive market, brands don’t need more layers—they need sharper strategy, stronger trade relationships, and advocacy that actually converts into sales,” added Lister.

Clear Cut launched with vermouth and liqueur brand The Aperitivo Co.

Rich Tring, co-founder of The Aperitivo Co, said: “Clear Cut feels like a natural fit for us. I’ve known Jon and Phil for years, across different roles in the industry, and I’ve seen first hand how they work. They care about the detail, they understand the trade, and they know how to build brands properly. As we grow The Aperitivo Co in the UK, it was important to partner with people who share that long term mindset. I’m so excited to have them alongside us for the next chapter.”