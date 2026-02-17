Registration opens for Hennessy MyWay

Registration has officially opened for Hennessy MyWay, a global cocktail challenge that celebrates bartending with a conscience.

The challenge invites bartenders from around the world to blend sustainable practices in cocktail creation with ritual-inspired serves.

Judges are looking for bartenders who tell a story, push creative boundaries and honour the environment, whether using locally sourced ingredients, eco-friendly techniques, or reinventing time-honoured techniques into captivating presentation styles.

For the first round, entrants must create one cocktail recipe, if selected to advance to the national or market finals, a second recipe will need to be submitted, and a third if advancing to the top 25.

Hennessy must be the key ingredient, showcasing the complexity and versatility of Hennessy V.S, or Hennessy V.S.O.P.

The recipe must have a name, not including any copyrighted or trademarked material, any profanity or derogatory language, the Hennessy brand name may be used.

The ingredients must be expressed in ounces or milliliters with dashes and drops being the smallest quantities. Preparation and mixing instructions must be included with the recipe, with glassware specified for serving.

The cocktail ritual and the sustainability aspect of the drink will be asked for in the entry form.

Participants are required to post a one minute submission video of the cocktail on social media with the hashtag #HennessyMyWay.

The first round is open until April 2026, the second round from May to August, and the global finals will take place in October in Paris.