Mr Lyan partners with Whitebox Cocktails

Bartender Ryan ‘Mr Lyan’ Chetiyawardana is joining forces with Whitebox Cocktails, the ready-to-pour cocktail brand founded by bartenders, to release three of his most known serves in a canned format.

The collaboration is part of Mr Lyan’s anniversary celebrations, as 2023 marks 10 years since the bartender opened his first venue.

“My last ten years have been about good people collaborating with passion to do things that have never been done before. And we could only do this with our partner Whitebox Cocktails, who have been able to capture the integrity and weird and wonderful recipes in a can.

“This is the first time some of our ingredients and cocktails have come to life outside of the bars in single serve format. I’ve created these in the way we recommend cocktails in the bars, based on mood and occasion and how the cocktail can enhance that,” said Chetiyawardana.

The limited edition Mr Lyan x Whitebox collection features the Beeswax Old Fashioned, Stonewashed Cosmo and Bulletproof Espresso Martini, available to purchase from 15 November and stocked exclusively in Selfridges for an rrp of £6.50 per can. Just 2,000 cans of each serve have been produced.