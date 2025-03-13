Danil Nevsky launches Cocktail Menu Collection

The new resource will log cocktail menus from bars around the world which can be browsed by country, bar name, year and key words and is accessible to hospitality professionals.

With more than 100 so far, the Cocktail Menu Collection aims to provide an outlook on ingredients and recipes used in bars globally, while offering inspiration for menu concepts, drinks and design.

Every menu included in the collection has been personally visited by Danil Nevsky with the approval of the relevant bar team or submitted by the bar itself.

“Cocktail menus are a big part of a bar’s work, and we’re now accustomed to promoting and celebrating them locally and internationally,” said Nevsky. “However, if you don’t have the opportunity to travel around the world, what you get is just a series of pictures posted on Instagram by other people visiting the bar, thus missing out on the full picture of how the menu is built, structured, worded.

“The goal of the Cocktail Menu Collection is to bridge this gap and give every bartender on this planet an opportunity to check what other bars are doing. The compiling work that has been done so far is just the beginning and the aim is to exponentially grow the platform for it to become an essential educational and inspirational tool for the global bar industry.”

The Cocktail Menu Collection is available on the Indie Bartender and powered by SIP, a Pernod Ricard global trade advocacy program.