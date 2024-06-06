Le 300 Bar introduces new cocktail menu

Le 300 Bar, located at The Maybourne Riviera hotel in the south of France, has introduced a new cocktail menu, Contraste.

The menu offers six seasonal cocktails, with each combining two contrasting Mediterranean ingredients, led by bartender Julien Lecharpentier.

The bar aims to promote the use of locally sourced ingredients from the southern coast of France to Greece, Turkey, and Morocco.

Among the cocktails are the Banana & Parsley, a made with The Macallan 12 Year Double Cask, banana water, banana cream, Tempus Fugit, Lillet Blanc, parsley distillate, Verjus Bourgoin, and the Tomato & Almond, a version of the whisky highball, comprised of Bulleit Bourbon, Adriatico Amaretto, Empirical Spirit "Plum I Suppose," and cherry tomato water soda.