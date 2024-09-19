Berlin’s Kink Bar introduces new menu

19 September, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Kink Bar in Berlin has announced the launch of its latest cocktail menu, continuing its approach of offering each cocktail in both long and short form.

Each cocktail blends a process-driven and ingredient-led approach, using flavours such as beetroot, corn, green shiso and piquin chilli from the kitchen, transformed through the in-house lab.  

The bar lab, in the style of an open kitchen, uses processes ranging from fermentation and sous-vide to cryo-concentration, sous-pression, infusions and distillation. Algorithmic pairing is used to create flavour combinations such as the piquin chili, pandan and fig leaf kefir. 

Cocktails include the Paris, Pennsylvania, a combination of Beurre Noisette-washed Hennessy cognac with peach-infused Eminente 7y rum and notes of Earl Grey. The Bank Exchange is a take on the classic Pisco Punch, combining La Caravedo Torontel Pisco with pineapple and raspberry notes, with a touch of spiced ruby port. The long version replaces the ruby port with in-house fig leaf Kefir.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, bar, cocktail, approach, corn, menu, new cocktail menu, kink, piquin, beetroot, shiso, kink bar, using flavours, cocktail blends, process driven, approach using, new menu kink, menu kink bar, approach using flavours, cocktail menu continuing




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter