London Cocktail Week announces 2022 dates and restructure

London Cocktail Week 2022 will run from 13-23 October 2022 - now encompassing two weekends, following two years of extended month-long activities.

There will also be ‘Little Cocktail Villages’ appearing up across the city, each hosting four or five immersive pop-ups, alongside the £7 Signature Cocktails served to wristband wearers in London’s best bars.

“It was important to us that the festival structure echoes the requirements of our bar partners, brand partners and of course - our guests,” said co-founders Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne.

“We loved showcasing our festival and our city for the full month, but moving to two weekends seems to be the perfect sweet spot for everyone involved. We can’t wait to get cracking to make this year’s festival even bigger, even more inclusive and showcasing even more areas of the city.”

As always, there is no fee for bars to be involved in the festival. All revenue from the Signature Cocktails remains with the bar and since the first London Cocktail Week in 2010, millions of pounds have been injected into London’s hospitality scene via the wristband initiative.

The revised dates also mean there is no clash with other European trade shows.