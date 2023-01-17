Joseph Cartron launches first international cocktail competition

Joseph Cartron is launching its first edition of the "Unexpected Cartron Tour", a cocktail competition for professional bartenders.

The "unexpected" is the central theme, with the premise of the challenge being, to present a surprising element either through the cocktail itself or through the accompanying presentation.

Director, Judith Cartron, said: "Through this competition, we have the intention to make mixologists (re)discover all the passion they have for our creations and for the love of Burgundian Terroir. This event should anchor la Maison Joseph Cartron as an international reference in the creation of cocktails.”

The first edition of this competition will be international with seven participating countries including Dubai, UK, USA, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, and France.

The full Joseph Cartron collection of liqueurs, eaux-de-vie, and vermouths are available to the competitors for use in their creations.

The international final will take place on July 6 2023, in Nuits-Saint-Georges, the birthplace of the Burgundy liquor house. Following the theme of the "unexpected", the final will introduce surprising elements to its finalists, which will be guarded until the last moments before the final challenge.

One competitor will be crowned Unexpected Cartron Tour Champion and will be welcomed back, expenses paid, as a guest judge for the next competition plus offered opportunities to collaborate with Joseph Cartron on a per event basis based on location and availability.

From January 15 to March 6 entries can be submitted via the registration form online.